North Dakota moves from 'moderate' to 'low risk' on coronavirus scale

North Dakota leaders on Friday moved the state from "moderate" to "low" risk on a five-level coronavirus risk scale that influences operating protocols for various types of businesses and recommendations for large gatherings, while also announcing initial steps toward reopening long-term care facilities.

The "ND Smart Restart" plan states that under low risk, "much of normal life can begin to resume in a phased approach. However, some physical distancing measures and limitations on gatherings will still be recommended to prevent transmission from accelerating again."

The decision to move the state to the second-lowest risk category, behind only "new normal," is based on several factors, including a high testing rate -- 9% of the state's population -- and a low rate of active cases, less than one-tenth of the population, Gov. Doug Burgum said at an afternoon briefing.

"Thank you to the people of North Dakota, because it's your actions, your individual responsibility which has produced the great data, the low numbers, the low cases, the low utilization of hospitals, the low spread, the fast responses, the collaboration, all of that is what has happened here," he said.