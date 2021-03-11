North Dakota marks one-year anniversary of first COVID-19 case

State health officials reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of North Dakota's first case during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The state has confirmed 100,726 cases since March 11, 2020, along with 3,892 hospitalizations and 1,454 deaths. A total of 98,631 residents are considered recovered from the disease.

Gov. Doug Burgum issued a statement marking the anniversary of the day the "invisible enemy" surfaced in the state.

“We could not have weathered this storm without the incredible efforts of our frontline health care workers, first responders, educators, business leaders, local public health units, the dedicated members of Team ND and, most of all, the residents of our great state who showed the power of personal responsibility," he said. "For your commitment to protecting your fellow North Dakotans, we are eternally grateful."

Burgum noted that cases have dropped off dramatically from pandemic highs four months ago -- active cases were at 641 on Thursday, compared with the Nov. 11 pandemic high of 11,656 -- and that the state's vaccination effort is among the best in the country in terms of doses administered per capita, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.