North Dakota logs 80th COVID-19 death; Bismarck testing event set

North Dakota's coronavirus death toll reached 80 on Wednesday, as state health officials reported the death of a Stark County man in his 90s who had underlying health conditions.

State health officials also confirmed 39 new virus cases from 2,505 test results, bringing the state's total cases to 3,615 people, 3,210 of whom have recovered. The state's active cases rose for the eighth consecutive day, to 325.

Twenty people remained hospitalized Wednesday. The virus has sent 234 people to the hospital in North Dakota since the pandemic began.

Burleigh County added nine new cases on Wednesday, bringing its active cases to 76, out of 267 total. The county home to North Dakota's capital of Bismarck has logged no deaths.

Neighboring Morton County, home to Mandan, has had 91 cases, including two deaths and 21 active cases.

Cass County, home to Fargo and the state's coronavirus hot spot, counted 15 more cases on Wednesday, bringing its active cases to 122. The county's 2,260 cases include 66 of the state's 80 COVID-19 deaths.

The new death makes three for Stark County, home to Dickinson. The county has four active cases out of 75 diagnosed.