North Dakota lieutenant governor in quarantine after wife tests positive for COVID-19

North Dakota's lieutenant governor is in quarantine as the Legislature begins its 2021 session and unable to fulfill his role of presiding over the Senate.
Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki confirmed to the Tribune on Friday that Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, his wife Sandi and their children are quarantining after Sandi Sanford tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday.
She is asymptomatic and resting at home, Nowatzki said. The rest of the family planned to be tested Friday.
The lieutenant governor is not displaying symptoms and is expected to return around the end of the month, Nowatzki said.
Friday was the Legislature's second official day. Sen. Randy Burckhard, R-Minot, presided over the Senate as president pro tempore. The president pro tempore fills that role in the absence of the lieutenant governor.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said senators haven't been around Sanford or in meetings with him. He said Burckhard will continue "doing double duty" as pro tempore and chairman of the Senate Political Subdivisions Committee.
Wardner said Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, is participating remotely after testing positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and has not been in Bismarck this week, Wardner said.
Sanford attended a joint session of the Legislature on Tuesday, when Gov. Doug Burgum presented his State of the State address. Nowatzki said the governor would not be a close contact of Sanford, who presided over the Senate on Tuesday.
Nowatzki said Sanford was wearing a mask the entire time and was socially distanced while seated in the chambers. Legislative leaders would be notified if the lieutenant governor were to test positive, he added. The public also would be notified, he said.
Burgum and Sanford, who just began their second term last month, have strived to keep apart from each other during the coronavirus pandemic, to ensure one would not be a close contact of the other if one of them were to test positive for the virus.
The lieutenant governor is first in line to succeed the governor upon a vacancy. The secretary of state acts as governor if the governor's seat is vacant and the lieutenant governor is unable to serve.
The Legislature in December adopted a mask mandate, requiring everyone in legislative spaces to wear a face mask or shield.
The week after the Legislature's three-day organizational session last month, a state senator and three legislative staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Wardner is optimistic about the Legislature navigating the pandemic, pointing out new remote participation technology for state lawmakers to use, as well as rapid tests available twice a week.
"I just feel like we are prepared to move the session along," he said.
