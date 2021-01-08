North Dakota lieutenant governor in quarantine after wife tests positive for COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nowatzki said Sanford was wearing a mask the entire time and was socially distanced while seated in the chambers. Legislative leaders would be notified if the lieutenant governor were to test positive, he added. The public also would be notified, he said.

Burgum and Sanford, who just began their second term last month, have strived to keep apart from each other during the coronavirus pandemic, to ensure one would not be a close contact of the other if one of them were to test positive for the virus.

The lieutenant governor is first in line to succeed the governor upon a vacancy. The secretary of state acts as governor if the governor's seat is vacant and the lieutenant governor is unable to serve.

The Legislature in December adopted a mask mandate, requiring everyone in legislative spaces to wear a face mask or shield.

The week after the Legislature's three-day organizational session last month, a state senator and three legislative staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Wardner is optimistic about the Legislature navigating the pandemic, pointing out new remote participation technology for state lawmakers to use, as well as rapid tests available twice a week.

"I just feel like we are prepared to move the session along," he said.

