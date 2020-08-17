North Dakota legislative employee diagnosed with COVID-19; Burleigh County has another death

Bjornson said the Council is notifying everyone who would have had contact with the employee and "it's a very small number of people," none of whom are lawmakers.

"There were a couple people on staff who had some contact late last week with this person that led us to the conclusion that to be safe for our staff and for legislators, we would cancel the meetings in the next couple of days and hopefully move to holding some meetings fully remotely maybe by the end of the week and early next week if committee chairmen would like to proceed that way," Bjornson said.

At least nine interim committee meetings set for this week and next week have been canceled. Committees had returned to meetings with at least some in-person attendance in mid-June after delaying or holding meetings remotely in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Council staff returned to onsite work and meetings in mid-June.

By Monday morning, the office was "almost fully remote," with only a few employees in the office in the Capitol, Bjornson said. The agency lately has been busy with interim committee work and remote technology upgrades for live videoconferencing.