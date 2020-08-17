North Dakota legislative employee diagnosed with COVID-19; Burleigh County has another death

North Dakota's legislative branch is holding off on committee meetings and returning to remote office operations after an employee was diagnosed Sunday with COVID-19.
Legislative Council Director John Bjornson, the Legislature's top attorney, confirmed the employee's diagnosis to the Tribune on Monday.
"It's something that we have to deal with and we want to deal with quickly and effectively," he said.
Separately, the state Department of Health on Monday reported another coronavirus-related death in Burleigh County -- the third report in two days of a death in the county related to COVID-19, and the fifth in a seven-day span.
Officials reported a total of 60 new coronavirus cases in 15 counties, raising the state total to 8,647, with 7,343 recoveries and 461 hospitalizations. There were 55 people still in the hospital, up one from the previous day. Active cases of COVID-19 statewide fell by 35 from Sunday's all-time high, to 1,178.
'Bumps in the road'
The Legislative Council case is the first confirmed within the 32-person, nonpartisan agency that handles legal and fiscal research, and information technology and administrative support for the 141-member Legislature.
The Legislature's 27 interim committees are beginning to wrap up 46 studies for final reports and bill drafts due in the fall.
Bjornson said the Council is notifying everyone who would have had contact with the employee and "it's a very small number of people," none of whom are lawmakers.
"There were a couple people on staff who had some contact late last week with this person that led us to the conclusion that to be safe for our staff and for legislators, we would cancel the meetings in the next couple of days and hopefully move to holding some meetings fully remotely maybe by the end of the week and early next week if committee chairmen would like to proceed that way," Bjornson said.
At least nine interim committee meetings set for this week and next week have been canceled. Committees had returned to meetings with at least some in-person attendance in mid-June after delaying or holding meetings remotely in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Council staff returned to onsite work and meetings in mid-June.
By Monday morning, the office was "almost fully remote," with only a few employees in the office in the Capitol, Bjornson said. The agency lately has been busy with interim committee work and remote technology upgrades for live videoconferencing.
Returning staff to the office is dependent upon testing of people in close contact with the employee, Bjornson said. It will be at least two weeks.
"These bumps in the road certainly affect your operations, but we can manage to provide much of the legal research services remotely, still," said Bjornson, who declined to identify the employee's division of work, citing the smallness of the agency and the possibility of identifying the worker. A person's medical information is considered private.
Only one lawmaker has disclosed a COVID-19 diagnosis since the start of the pandemic: Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, who twice tested positive for antibodies of the disease.
Session looming
The 2021 Legislature is set to convene Jan. 5 to begin writing new laws and two-year state agency budgets.
A three-day organizational session in December will precede the legislative session, which is limited to 80 days. The 2019 Legislature used 76 days.
Legislative leaders already have been discussing contingencies, public health measures and potential rule changes for remote capabilities in the session should the pandemic persist. A committee of 10 Republican and Democratic-NPL floor leaders will meet in September to discuss preparations for the coming session.
Bjornson said the first confirmed case among staff was "not totally unexpected."
"We know we're going to face circumstances like this and we need to be prepared to take actions to minimize exposures, and that's what we're doing," he said.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, who will chair the committee meeting next month, said a number of options are on the table, including masks, social distancing and clear plastic barriers. Costs are a factor, he said.
Lawmakers might be distanced from one another or seated in balconies for floor sessions. Every committee room will have livestreams of meetings. Lawmakers will be able to vote remotely.
"We would prefer that everybody is there in person, but we realize that we may not be able to have everybody there, so we're looking at a hybrid," Wardner said. "We're looking at a whole lot of options, but nothing is cut in stone at this time."
Events and visits from groups and schools might be reduced, he added. Lawmakers have had guests, such as students, sit with them during floor sessions. That likely won't happen, he said.
Public access to the Legislature "will be a big factor in the decisions we make," Wardner said.
He expects plans for frequent testing of lawmakers and recessing the Legislature "for a couple of weeks or a month" should outbreaks occur.
Most interim committee meetings will be held off for a couple of weeks and rescheduled, said House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, who chairs a powerful panel of lawmakers guiding interim work.
He believes the committees will "get their work done of what they were trying to accomplish." Committees could meet up to the first week of October, allowing time for Council staff to complete their work as the session nears.
Pollert advises committees to utilize remote participation. However, some lawmakers could attend and wear a mask and distance themselves, though only "in a controlled environment," he said.
"But if the committee's got 22 people then, you know, some people gotta just call in," Pollert said. "That's just the way it's got to be."
Committee meetings in recent weeks have included lawmakers attending in person and by videoconference via newly installed livestreaming equipment.
Daily data
Cases of coronavirus have risen in the capital city region in recent weeks, corresponding with the reopening of the economy, more gatherings of people and increased public testing. A task force of local and state officials is working to address the spike.
The death of a Burleigh County woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions raised the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 11, and the state's total to 126.
Of the 60 new COVID-19 cases statewide reported Monday, 20 were in Burleigh County and three were in Morton. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 297. Morton was fourth, with 117.
The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 180,419, and total tests number 400,001.
The state is continuing to have issues with the software program it uses to issue COVID-19 test results. Some people have reported not being able to log in and get results. The state Information Technology Department was working on the problem.
On Saturday, some people who had previously tested negative and had been notified were electronically notified again of their results. That issue was fixed, according to the health department.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.