North Dakota launches weekly COVID-19 reporting amid new chapter of pandemic

North Dakota's Health Department on Friday moved to weekly COVID-19 data updates, a significant and also symbolic shift from daily reporting that lasted through the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

The change comes after a dramatic dwindling of cases in recent weeks and amid a new chapter of the pandemic in which more tools are available to fight the disease and many people have come to accept the virus as a part of everyday life.

The reporting change was made for several reasons. They include that updating public COVID-19 and vaccine data dashboards daily was time-intensive for state staff, and the recent widespread availability of at-home test kits that are not required to be reported to the state "will lead to decreased accuracy," Kirby Kruger, head of the department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, told reporters last week when the decision was announced.

The weekly dashboard also eliminates the peaks and valleys of daily reports that have fluctuated due to lagging testing over weekends.

“We have a peak in testing and a peak in cases that occur earlier in the week -- usually Monday, Tuesday, sometimes as late as Wednesday -- and then it declines through the week. So looking at the data on a weekly basis ... sort of evens that out and provides information on what's happening in that week and still provides that data on a current basis," Kruger said.

"It keeps current enough for people to be making some decisions about what they want to be doing to protect themselves or to protect others," he said.

The virus dashboard has shifted from an emphasis on daily case counts and test positivity rates to a focus on trends over time and severity of disease. Hospitalization data, which previously included only North Dakota residents, now aligns with national reporting and includes all COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals, regardless of their state of residency.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shifted its focus at the end of February, according to State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi.

"The CDC as well as many of the health care professionals across the country are making this shift to assess and report on the severity of disease as well as on the burden to the health care system," he said.

The state's daily virus dashboard debuted on March 26, 2020, 15 days after the first confirmed case in the state was announced and the day the first virus-related death occurred in North Dakota. The vaccine dashboard came online Dec. 22, 2020, according to department spokesman Paul Teeple.

The inaugural weekly dashboard showed 336 new cases between from Friday to this Thursday, including 53 in Burleigh-Morton counties. That compared with 555 new cases confirmed statewide the previous week.

The dashboard no longer shows the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state. They had been numbering a little under 300 this week.

The dashboard showed 76% of inpatient hospital beds occupied statewide, and 50% of ICU beds occupied. Most beds were not occupied by coronavirus patients, however -- there were 56 COVID-19 admissions during the week. The two hospitals in Bismarck had a total of 14 staffed inpatient hospital beds available and three intensive care unit beds open.

COVID-19 death information is not reported on the new dashboard. Deaths will now be tabulated by the state's Vital Records division rather than by Disease Control, and "in keeping with the consistency of Vital Records' death reporting, this data is reported on a monthly basis," Teeple said. The dashboard does have a link to Vital Records data.

There have been 239,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic.

Cases plunged last summer as vaccination rates rose, but the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus last fall and the omicron variant early this year caused cases to soar. Both of those variants have waned, and cases have plummeted again.

Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this month announced that North Dakota's coronavirus approach was shifting from pandemic to endemic. That essentially means COVID-19 is expected to be a regular part of life. The governor cited falling numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as new resources.

Kruger said the availability of vaccines, therapeutic treatments and at-home tests has changed the nature of the pandemic.

"The risk for COVID is still there. COVID still can cause serious disease," he said. "But I think what has changed is we have better tools now."

The Health Department maintains the flexibility to change its approach should the need arise, according to Wehbi.

"We are still vigilant, and we are maintaining our capacity and capability, because at any point there might be the emergence of a new variant, and we might have to shift or as they say dial up our response efforts," he said.

More information

Federal data shows 65.2% of adults in North Dakota being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.7%. The national averages are 75.3% and 69.4%, respectively. COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 41.6%, compared to 46.1% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the CDC can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk.

The state Health Department has developed new guidance and resources for businesses, at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.