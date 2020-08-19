North Dakota launches team to ease back-to-school efforts; interim state health officer resigns

"The numbers are not headed in the right direction in the state of North Dakota right now," Burgum said.

Total COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic number 8,968, with 7,629 recoveries and 478 hospitalizations. There were 49 people still in the hospital Wednesday, up two from the previous day. Burgum noted for perspective that "we've got thousands of hospital beds in the state of North Dakota."

The state health department releases the statewide COVID-19 hospitalization number but has refused to release the citywide total for Bismarck, citing state law that shields disease control records from public disclosure. Burgum on Wednesday said releasing data for smaller populations runs the risk of improperly releasing personal medical information.

“We’re working every day, working on it right now, to try to figure out where we can protect people’s personal information but give enough information for public information,” he said.

The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 182,526, and total tests number 406,733.

Increased testing is one of the tactics of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force, which was formed two weeks ago to address the rapid rise of cases in the region.