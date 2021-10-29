North Dakota joins lawsuit against Biden administration vaccine mandate

North Dakota is joining a multistate lawsuit against the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors and federally contracted employees.

“I am pro-vaccination, but I am also pro-states' rights and opposed to federal overreach," Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said in a Friday statement. "The vaccine mandate ... is both contrary to federal law and unconstitutional.”

President Joe Biden has argued that the sweeping mandate will help end a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 740,000 Americans.

The lawsuit filed in a federal district court in Missouri makes numerous claims against it, including that it usurps state powers and rights, will harm the economy, and is an unconstitutional exercise of the federal government’s spending power.

Gov. Doug Burgum in a statement said vaccines are the best tool to avoid hospital bed shortages but that the vaccine mandate is "overly broad."

“As we said in September when the Biden administration rolled out its misguided plan, we stand opposed to blatant federal overreach,” Burgum said.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare the vaccine mandate unlawful and prohibit the government from enforcing it. It's led by Missouri, and also has been joined by Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Wyoming. To view the lawsuit, go to https://bit.ly/3vWt6VJ.

In addition to a vaccine mandate for federal contractors, which is set to go into effect in December, Biden has also announced that private employers with 100 or more workers will have to require them to be vaccinated or tested weekly. The roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated, according to The Associated Press.

Republicans nationwide have opposed the vaccination requirements and have threatened to bring similar legal challenges. Florida already has, in a suit separate from the one North Dakota has joined. And on Wednesday, 21 Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to the president saying they think his mandate “stands on shaky legal ground,” is confusing to contractors and could exacerbate supply-chain problems, AP reported.

Another group of states led by Georgia announced Friday that they would file a similar federal lawsuit in that state to try to block the contractor requirements. Other states that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said are joining the case include Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, West Virginia and Utah, as well as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. The Democratic Party of Georgia called the lawsuit a “dangerous political stunt,” according to AP.

The Biden administration mandate has caused some consternation in North Dakota, including in the higher education system. The North Dakota Board of Higher Education decided Thursday that university presidents and system leaders should have the flexibility to decide what to do about the mandate.

The discussion included pleas from presidents of the state's two research institutions -- the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University -- who said they could lose tens of millions of dollars in federal contracts if they don't comply with Biden's requirements, AP reported.

