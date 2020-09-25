North Dakota interim state health officer resigns after pushback to quarantine order

Gov. Doug Burgum announced late Friday he has accepted the resignation of Interim State Health Officer Paul Mariani, the third person to quit the position since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mariani held the position since Sept. 14.
The resignation followed the state’s announcement late Thursday to rescind a quarantine order for people who are close contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19. The order issued Wednesday prompted pushback from the public because it included a provision that violating the order was punishable by a class B misdemeanor.
“While the governor and I agreed on the urgent need to isolate positives and quarantine close contacts in accordance with CDC guidelines, and that the amended order’s penalty provision was overly punitive, the circumstances around the handling of the order made my position untenable,” Mariani said in a statement. “I want to thank the Governor for his understanding and for the outstanding team at the North Dakota Department of Health for their professionalism and dedication to the health and safety of North Dakota citizens.”
In a statement, Burgum said his administration is “saddened” to see Mariani leave and expressed appreciation for his “meaningful contributions” during his short tenure.
“Paul is a man of high intelligence and integrity,” Burgum said. “We agreed that the amended close contact order’s penalty provisions – a misdemeanor as required by current state law – became a large and unforeseen distraction to our mission of slowing the spread of the coronavirus in our state.”
Mariani since 2015 has been associate chief of staff for education at the Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System. Mariani previously served as medical director of the North Dakota Aids Education & Training Center for three years and as an infectious disease physician at Sanford Health in Fargo for four years. He is a lieutenant colonel in the North Dakota Air National Guard’s Medical Corps.
Burgum appointed North Dakota Department of Health Chief of Staff Dirk Wilke to fill the role until a replacement is named. Wilke served in the role before Mariani. Wilke was appointed after Andrew Stahl resigned in August to reenter clinic practice after three months as interim state health officer. Stahl succeeded Mylynn Tufte, who quit as health officer in May to return to the private sector.
