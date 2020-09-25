North Dakota interim state health officer resigns after pushback to quarantine order

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Doug Burgum announced late Friday he has accepted the resignation of Interim State Health Officer Paul Mariani, the third person to quit the position since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mariani held the position since Sept. 14.

The resignation followed the state’s announcement late Thursday to rescind a quarantine order for people who are close contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19. The order issued Wednesday prompted pushback from the public because it included a provision that violating the order was punishable by a class B misdemeanor.

“While the governor and I agreed on the urgent need to isolate positives and quarantine close contacts in accordance with CDC guidelines, and that the amended order’s penalty provision was overly punitive, the circumstances around the handling of the order made my position untenable,” Mariani said in a statement. “I want to thank the Governor for his understanding and for the outstanding team at the North Dakota Department of Health for their professionalism and dedication to the health and safety of North Dakota citizens.”

In a statement, Burgum said his administration is “saddened” to see Mariani leave and expressed appreciation for his “meaningful contributions” during his short tenure.