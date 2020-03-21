North Dakota hospitals work together to coordinate COVID-19 response as cases grow to 28

“The need is not there today. We want to be prepared, prepared, prepared,” Schley said.

Burgum added that the North Dakota Department of Commerce is working to identify retired health care workers who are “on the bench” and could be part of a surge pool if needed.

For the sake of health care workers, LeBeau urged North Dakotans to diligently practice social distancing, but to make an exception to donate blood. Donation numbers are down and “we do not want to run out of blood products at this time,” he said.

Testing locations expanded

Burgum announced a new executive order Saturday allowing licensed pharmacists to administer COVID-19 tests. The order also eliminates the proof-of-delivery requirement for pharmacies and allows pharmacists to provide emergency refills for medications for up to a 30-day supply. Typically, they can only issue a 72-hour supply. The order doesn’t allow emergency refills for opiates and other drugs that could be abused.

“These measures will give North Dakotans more places to get tested, ensure they can obtain the medications they need and reduce person-to-person contact to help slow the spread of coronavirus,” Burgum said.

No new closures ordered