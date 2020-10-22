North Dakota hits new highs in virus cases, hospitalizations

The coronavirus continues to hit North Dakota hard this month, with the state reporting a record number of new cases Thursday, as well as new highs for active cases and hospitalizations.

Another 1,038 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. The figure helped push the state's active case count up by 376, to 6,350.

Burleigh County had 209 new cases and Morton County had 62, according to Thursday's data. Cass County, home to Fargo, had the most of any county at 280. Other counties with a significant number of new cases included Ward, home to Minot, at 95, as well as Grand Forks at 59.

Burleigh had 1,054 active virus cases Thursday, and Morton had 363. The combined total is a high for the region.

The new cases come from 8,378 tests processed in labs Wednesday. The state calculated the day's positivity rate to be just over 13%.

The COVID Tracking Project reported that North Dakota has had more than 1,224 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, which leads the nation, according to The Associated Press. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by more than 73% in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.