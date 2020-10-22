North Dakota hits new highs in virus cases, hospitalizations

The coronavirus continues to hit North Dakota hard this month, with the state reporting a record number of new cases Thursday, as well as new highs for active cases and hospitalizations.
Another 1,038 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. The figure helped push the state's active case count up by 376, to 6,350.
Burleigh County had 209 new cases and Morton County had 62, according to Thursday's data. Cass County, home to Fargo, had the most of any county at 280. Other counties with a significant number of new cases included Ward, home to Minot, at 95, as well as Grand Forks at 59.
Burleigh had 1,054 active virus cases Thursday, and Morton had 363. The combined total is a high for the region.
The new cases come from 8,378 tests processed in labs Wednesday. The state calculated the day's positivity rate to be just over 13%.
The COVID Tracking Project reported that North Dakota has had more than 1,224 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, which leads the nation, according to The Associated Press. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by more than 73% in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
More than 790,000 tests have been administered to North Dakotans since the start of the pandemic, and 35,052 residents have tested positive.
Hospitalizations due to the virus rose by four Thursday to 156. Data maintained by the state showed that as of late Thursday morning, there were 17 intensive care unit beds available in hospitals across North Dakota but just one in Bismarck at Sanford Health. The state had 224 non-ICU beds open, including nine at CHI St. Alexius Health and one at Sanford in Bismarck.
Nine more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, bring the state's virus death toll to 431. The new deaths include residents in their 50s through 90s in Cass, Grand Forks, Grant, LaMoure, Morton, Richland and Ward counties. All had underlying conditions, according to the state.
Burleigh, Morton and 14 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 17 are in the green "low risk" level; and five are in the blue "new normal" level. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
