North Dakota health officials urge shots before possible delta surge

North Dakota health officials say COVID-19 vaccines remain effective at preventing hospitalization and death, and they're encouraging unvaccinated residents to get shots before the highly infectious delta variant takes a toll on the state.
The information and plea came at a Monday state Health Department press conference following an announcement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older.
The vaccine is the first of its kind to be approved by the regulatory agency -- it previously was used under emergency use authorization.
"Over 360 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the United States to date; 686,630 doses have been given in North Dakota alone," State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell said. "So I hope North Dakotans who are not yet vaccinated can now feel confident in the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines and choose to be vaccinated."
Just over half of North Dakotans have received at least one vaccine dose, including about 29% of adolescents.
The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Dakota are unvaccinated, and most new cases are occurring in people under the age of 50, said Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. The vaccines work at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from the disease, he said.
Out of approximately 314,000 North Dakotans who have been fully vaccinated, 1,247 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Dec. 14, which is 0.4% of fully vaccinated people. Ninety-four fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized with the disease, and 18 have died from it. About 1 in 17 unvaccinated people get COVID-19 compared to 1 in 253 fully vaccinated people, Kruger said.
Howell said vaccination is especially important for the elderly, pregnant women, people with weak immune systems and those around them.
Delta in North Dakota
COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have increased drastically since the start of August, and hospitalizations due to the disease on Monday hit their highest level in seven months.
The delta variant of COVID-19 is the predominant variant in the state, Kruger said. It's as infectious as chicken pox, and one person could potentially infect six or seven other people, he said.
State Health Officer Nizar Wehbi said the department is monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases, is active in testing and is meeting with the six main hospitals in the state to ensure any response is coordinated. He added that vaccination is the best way to stop the spread of the virus.
Howell said, "Now is the time to get vaccinated before delta is here. We have the benefit of learning from our friends down South, and now is the opportunity to get vaccinated."
Southern states such as Louisiana and Mississippi have seen drastic surges in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant in recent weeks, causing hospital bed shortages.
The most recent North Dakota data, released last week, shows 373 confirmed delta cases. The actual number of cases in the state is almost certainly higher, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined. Kruger has said the increase in delta cases is due entirely to the variant's increased prevalence, and not to increased testing.
