North Dakota health officials urge shots before possible delta surge

Out of approximately 314,000 North Dakotans who have been fully vaccinated, 1,247 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Dec. 14, which is 0.4% of fully vaccinated people. Ninety-four fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized with the disease, and 18 have died from it. About 1 in 17 unvaccinated people get COVID-19 compared to 1 in 253 fully vaccinated people, Kruger said.

Howell said vaccination is especially important for the elderly, pregnant women, people with weak immune systems and those around them.

Delta in North Dakota

COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have increased drastically since the start of August, and hospitalizations due to the disease on Monday hit their highest level in seven months.

The delta variant of COVID-19 is the predominant variant in the state, Kruger said. It's as infectious as chicken pox, and one person could potentially infect six or seven other people, he said.

State Health Officer Nizar Wehbi said the department is monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases, is active in testing and is meeting with the six main hospitals in the state to ensure any response is coordinated. He added that vaccination is the best way to stop the spread of the virus.