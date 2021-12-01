North Dakota health officials testing for omicron, urging COVID-19 vaccinations in advance of new variant

North Dakota health officials are testing for the concerning new variant of the coronavirus and urging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine or a booster shot before omicron arrives in the state.

South African researchers alerted the World Health Organization to omicron last week. Since then, infections linked to the mutant strain have mounted around the globe, with the first U.S. case documented Wednesday in California. Scientists are racing to understand how contagious it is, and how effective vaccines might be against it.

North Dakota's state lab is not increasing its normal surveillance for variants due to staffing and resource limits, but officials are confident they will know when omicron emerges in the state, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

"The process put in place to test for variants works for all variants -- we don't have to develop a new process because a new variant has emerged," he said Tuesday.

"We are comfortable that what we are doing, and that the percentage of positive ... tests that we are able to sequence each week, is a fairly good sample," Kruger said.

The state lab has been testing since May 2020 to identify any variants and has been screening more aggressively for them since last December. The process essentially entails taking a positive COVID-19 sample and doing further genetic research.

Between 400 and 480 samples typically get further testing each week, either through random choice or because something in a sample indicates to health officials that it should be investigated further. That amounts to 5-10% of total positive tests weekly, according to Kruger.

"That's a fairly nice sample," he said.

Variants began surfacing in North Dakota in mid-February. State officials announced the first case of the fast-spreading delta variant on June 24. It has since come to outmuscle all other variants that have been documented in the state -- alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon and mu.

"It's too soon to know exactly how (omicron) is going to behave, whether it can really outcompete delta or not," Kruger said. "I think we just have a whole lot more to learn."

Delta has not resulted in a big increase in COVID-19 vaccinations in North Dakota despite its dominance.

Since late June, the percentage of North Dakotans age 12 and up considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has increased only by about 10%, to 55%. The state continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kruger said it's hard to know whether the worldwide alarm caused by omicron will prompt more North Dakotans to get vaccinated.

"We're not trying to scare people into vaccination, but if people are motivated by the emergence of another variant, we encourage them to seek vaccination," he said.

"Even though we don't fully understand what omicron might bring, we do understand that being vaccinated helps protect people," Kruger said.

Daily data

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota ticked back up above 3,000 on Wednesday, to 3,180, with 540 in Burleigh and Morton counties, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

There were 691 newly confirmed virus cases, and six more virus-related deaths, raising North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 1,898 and pushing November's total above 100. It's the sixth of the 21 pandemic months in which the death toll has surpassed that mark in North Dakota. The filing of official death records can take up to 10 days under state law, so November's total might rise further in the coming days.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged Wednesday, at 261 and 126, respectively.

There have been 162,976 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 157,898 recoveries and 6,504 hospitalizations.

Active hospitalizations fell by six from Tuesday, to 165. The most recent state data showed about 7.5% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 7% of intensive care unit beds open. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had no available staffed general care beds but one open ICU bed. Sanford Health Bismarck had no available beds listed in either category.

More information

The vaccine dashboard shows 57.2% of eligible North Dakota adults and 35% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated; 10% of children 5-11 have received an initial vaccine dose. Shots for that age group just recently got underway; 1.3% of those children are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. Close to 15% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose. People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and have already received an additional vaccine dose are encouraged to get a booster dose -- essentially a fourth shot -- at least six months after their third dose, according to the Health Department.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Logan and Slope, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.