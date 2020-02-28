North Dakota health officials outline measures to prevent virus spread

North Dakota health officials say the risk for COVID-19 in the state remains low but isn't zero.
The state's Department of Health is monitoring nine people who have returned from China, where the member of the coronavirus family that causes the disease originated in Wuhan in late 2019.
The department said the term "monitoring" applies to people who have a travel history from China but do not have symptoms of the virus. The monitoring period is 14 days.
North Dakota has no documented cases of the virus and nobody is being investigated or tested for it, said Kirby Kruger, director of the department's Division of Disease Control.
"The individuals that we are monitoring, they are voluntarily practicing social distancing," Kruger said Friday. "They have been cooperative in that endeavor. What they do is that they have agreed to limit their activities so that they're not going out into crowded areas or running into people, and basically keeping themselves at home as much as possible."
The U.S. has 15 confirmed cases of more than 82,000 globally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Most of those cases are in China. More than 2,700 people have died from the virus, but none of the deaths has been in the U.S.
CDC officials on Wednesday said they expect community spread of the virus in the U.S. as a matter of when, not if.
Kruger and Tim Wiedrich, section chief for health resources & response, encouraged state residents to practice standard methods for preventing the spread of disease, such as staying home when sick, handwashing frequently, coughing and sneezing into a tissue or inside of the elbow, and wiping down frequently used surfaces. Kruger also encouraged consulting CDC travel advisories in planning international travel.
Wiedrich said state health officials have taken an "all-hands approach" to preventing the virus. In preparing for spread of the virus, he said the department has:
- Coordinated with physicians and nurses for how to treat the disease.
- Provided "situational awareness" to hospitals, medical personnel and long-term care facilities.
- Planned transportation mechanisms with ambulance services.
- Prepared 911 systems for identifying potential cases.
There is no vaccine for COVID-19.
Additionally, Kruger emphasized the threat of influenza, which continues to spread throughout North Dakota and could result in a record number of cases this season. He encouraged people to vaccinate themselves against influenza.
