North Dakota health officials outline measures to prevent virus spread

North Dakota health officials say the risk for COVID-19 in the state remains low but isn't zero.

The state's Department of Health is monitoring nine people who have returned from China, where the member of the coronavirus family that causes the disease originated in Wuhan in late 2019.

The department said the term "monitoring" applies to people who have a travel history from China but do not have symptoms of the virus. The monitoring period is 14 days.

North Dakota has no documented cases of the virus and nobody is being investigated or tested for it, said Kirby Kruger, director of the department's Division of Disease Control.

"The individuals that we are monitoring, they are voluntarily practicing social distancing," Kruger said Friday. "They have been cooperative in that endeavor. What they do is that they have agreed to limit their activities so that they're not going out into crowded areas or running into people, and basically keeping themselves at home as much as possible."

