North Dakota health officials heed federal guidance, urge pause on J&J vaccine

North Dakota health officials are urging providers in the state to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while federal regulators investigate reports of potentially dangerous clots in a small number of patients.
Meanwhile, the Health Department on Tuesday reported 234 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, and updated state data showed more than one-third of North Dakota adults are now considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which also is called the Janssen vaccine, and numerous states immediately began following the guidance.
“While Janssen use is paused, individuals seeking COVID-19 vaccination should receive Pfizer or Moderna,” North Dakota Immunization Program Director Molly Howell said in a statement. “Over 180 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the United States and the only safety concern that has been identified is anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction), which is very rare and manageable with immediate treatment."
State data show that the J&J vaccine has been just a small part of North Dakota's effort. Only about 21,000 J&J doses have been administered in the state, accounting for less than 5% of the total. There have been no reported cases of clots in any North Dakota recipient, according to Howell.
Nearly 7 million J&J doses have been administered nationwide, almost all without serious side effects, according to The Associated Press. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the country.
Vaccine update
More than 478,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with nearly 72,000 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. About 45% of North Dakotans age 18 and older have received one dose; nearly 35% are considered fully vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 65,117 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. New Mexico, South Dakota, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and the District of Columbia have higher rates.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 405 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Daily data
Active virus cases rose to 1,119 statewide on Tuesday and to 192 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
The state calculated a positivity rate of 6.7% from 4,527 tests completed Monday.
Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in March 2020, there have been 105,039 confirmed virus cases, with 102,447 recoveries, 4,012 hospitalizations and 1,473 deaths. Current hospitalizations fell by eight, to 27.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.