North Dakota health officials heed federal guidance, urge pause on J&J vaccine

North Dakota health officials are urging providers in the state to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while federal regulators investigate reports of potentially dangerous clots in a small number of patients.

Meanwhile, the Health Department on Tuesday reported 234 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, and updated state data showed more than one-third of North Dakota adults are now considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which also is called the Janssen vaccine, and numerous states immediately began following the guidance.

“While Janssen use is paused, individuals seeking COVID-19 vaccination should receive Pfizer or Moderna,” North Dakota Immunization Program Director Molly Howell said in a statement. “Over 180 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the United States and the only safety concern that has been identified is anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction), which is very rare and manageable with immediate treatment."