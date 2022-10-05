 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota health officials encourage flu shot before Halloween

100622-nws-flushot.jpg

Holly Beck, left, rolled up her sleeves to receive a seasonal influenza shot and a COVID-19 booster at a Sanford Health free flu shot drive-thru event in Bismarck on Wednesday. Administering the vaccination are University of Mary senior nursing students Madison Wszolek, center, and Kaylee Kannegiesser. The free drive-thru events are being held in the parking lot outside the Sanford Health East Century Avenue Clinic at 1809 E. Century Ave. in Bismarck. Additional drive-thru events are scheduled for Oct. 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 2 with hours of noon to 6 p.m. Appointments and face masks are recommended.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against influenza before Halloween.

“The influenza vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year and an annual vaccine is an important action North Dakotans can take to protect themselves and their loved ones against flu viruses,” said State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi.

Influenza was responsible for over 200 hospitalizations and 39 deaths in North Dakota during the 2021-22 flu season, said Levi Schlosser, epidemiologist with the Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Dakota, influenza cases typically begin to increase in the fall and peak between January and March. Fifty-four cases of influenza have already been reported in the state for the 2022-23 season.

Influenza is a respiratory disease that most commonly causes fever, cough, sore throat, headache, chills and body aches. Infants, young children, pregnant women, those over 65 or those who have chronic medical conditions are at an increased risk of serious complications.

People are also reading…

Health officials recommend everyone 6 months and older receive the flu vaccine. When more people are vaccinated, the virus spreads less easily and much slower to those who are vulnerable to serious complications.

Vaccine locations can be found online at www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines.

Information about influenza can be found at www.hhs.nd.gov/flu.

