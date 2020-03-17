North Dakota health officials confirm 2 more cases of COVID-19

The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19, the disease that results from the new coronavirus.
The cases are in residents of Cass County and Ward County. Neither is hospitalized. State officials did not immediately say where the two are recovering.
Ward County was the site of the initial North Dakota case, which was confirmed on March 4. Ward County is home to Minot and is the state's fourth-most-populous county, with about 68,000 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics. Cass County, home to Fargo, is North Dakota's most populous county, with 182,000 people.
The person in Cass County is a woman in her 20s with a history of international travel, state health officials said. The second case in Ward County is a man in his 60s. Health officials said he had traveled but did not specify where. They also did not specify where the woman went abroad.
The health department is continuing to investigate both cases, including whether there is evidence of community transmission in Ward County.
The first Ward County case also was a man in his 60s. He was not hospitalized and was said to be recovering at home. Authorities are still investigating whether the two Ward County men had any contact.
The health department has tested 223 people for the virus, with 220 coming back negative and three positive.
“This increase in COVID-19 cases underscores the importance of exercising personal responsibility and following the CDC and White House recommendations for social distancing,” said Gov. Doug Burgum. “This is especially important on St. Patrick’s Day, when many are accustomed to going out to celebrate with friends. We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of coronavirus.”
State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said officials anticipate more cases "in the coming days and weeks."
"We urge residents to prepare, not panic, and to follow social distancing recommendations,” she said. “Take steps such as ensuring you have materials on hand to self-isolate for two weeks or explore whether there are options to telecommute. Individuals should follow the presidential guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
(Check back for updates)
BLAKE NICHOLSON
News Editor
TRAVIS SVIHOVEC
Crime and Courts Reporter
