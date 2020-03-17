North Dakota health officials confirm 4 more cases of COVID-19; 2 in Burleigh County

The person in Cass County is a woman in her 20s with a history of international travel, state health officials said. The second case in Ward County is a man in his 60s who also traveled internationally, according to Burgum.

One of the people traveled to Germany, according to State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte. Germany as of Tuesday had nearly 9,300 confirmed cases, fifth-most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Tufte would not specify which person traveled there, and she did not provide details on where the other person traveled abroad, citing privacy concerns.

The health department was continuing to investigate the cases, including identifying places the people have gone since returning to North Dakota.

The first Ward County case also was a man in his 60s, who had traveled to the East Coast. He was not hospitalized and was still recovering at home Tuesday, Burgum said. Authorities were still investigating whether the two Ward County men had any contact.

The health department has tested 253 people for the virus, with 248 coming back negative and five positive. Burgum said testing capacity continues to build, with the tests completed Tuesday being the most performed in a day.