North Dakota health officials confirm 4 more cases of COVID-19; 2 in Burleigh County

The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19, the disease that results from the new coronavirus, bringing the state's total to five. Two of the new cases are in Burleigh County.
Gov. Doug Burgum said “we do not have yet any confirmed proof of community spread" but that it can be assumed that it's happening in North Dakota.
The Burleigh County cases are a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s. The man had traveled domestically and the woman internationally, according to Bismarck spokeswoman Gloria David.
“We want to reassure the community, we are trying to stem the spread of COVID-19,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said in a statement. “We continue to practice and observe measures to keep everyone safe, we are hopeful our community and our state will prove to be only a small sample of the overall COVID-19 situation.”
Neither person was hospitalized, according to the state health department. They are recovering at home.
The other new cases are in residents of Cass County and Ward County. Neither is hospitalized. Both are recovering at home.
Ward County was the site of the initial North Dakota case, which was confirmed on March 11. Ward County is home to Minot and is the state's fourth-most-populous county, with about 68,000 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics. Cass County, home to Fargo, is North Dakota's most populous county, with 182,000 people. Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, is the second-most populous, with nearly 95,300 people.
The person in Cass County is a woman in her 20s with a history of international travel, state health officials said. The second case in Ward County is a man in his 60s who also traveled internationally, according to Burgum.
One of the people traveled to Germany, according to State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte. Germany as of Tuesday had nearly 9,300 confirmed cases, fifth-most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Tufte would not specify which person traveled there, and she did not provide details on where the other person traveled abroad, citing privacy concerns.
The health department was continuing to investigate the cases, including identifying places the people have gone since returning to North Dakota.
The first Ward County case also was a man in his 60s, who had traveled to the East Coast. He was not hospitalized and was still recovering at home Tuesday, Burgum said. Authorities were still investigating whether the two Ward County men had any contact.
The health department has tested 253 people for the virus, with 248 coming back negative and five positive. Burgum said testing capacity continues to build, with the tests completed Tuesday being the most performed in a day.
Even though all five confirmed cases in North Dakota have been in people who had traveled, “we have to assume that there are people out there with mild symptoms that may not have been traveling but may have it, and community spread may be existing,” he said.
Burgum and Tufte said officials anticipate more cases in the coming weeks as testing increases.
"We urge residents to prepare, not panic, and to follow social distancing recommendations,” Tufte said in a statement. “Take steps such as ensuring you have materials on hand to self-isolate for two weeks or explore whether there are options to telecommute. Individuals should follow the presidential guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
State health officials also are asking anyone returning from a cruise ship travel or from skiing in Colorado -- an area Tufte said had known community spread -- to self-isolate and self-report on the health department's website, at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Burgum during the news conference urged North Dakotans to practice good hygiene and take basic precautions like avoiding large gatherings and staying home when sick. He said that will require many to adopt a new mindset, given the state's culture of putting in a full day's work even if one is sick.
"We have to try to let go of that 'North Dakota tough' for a while and try to adopt something new, which I'll call 'North Dakota smart,'" he said. "'North Dakota smart' is you figure out a way to protect other people, by even when you think you can make it and you can tough it out, right now make a decision that you don't. You have to break habits."
Blake Nicholson
BLAKE NICHOLSON
News Editor
TRAVIS SVIHOVEC
Crime and Courts Reporter
