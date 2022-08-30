North Dakota Health Department unveils tobacco dashboard

North Dakota's Health Department has unveiled an online public dashboard related to tobacco prevention and control.

The dashboard contains information about tobacco use in North Dakota, and features data for adults and for high school-age youth in the form of charts and graphs. About 23% of people in both age categories said they had used some form of tobacco in the previous 30 days, according to recent surveys.

The dashboard was created as a resource for the public, bringing data from several sources together in one place and putting it in a readable format, according to Neil Charvat, director of the North Dakota Tobacco Prevention and Control Program.

The dashboard has some limited searchability. The adult data is displayed for various demographics and can be trended over time, while the youth data is trended over time and can be broken out by Regional Education Association, of which there are seven in the state. The dashboard will be updated periodically as new data becomes available.

The dashboard is at: https://bit.ly/3cduFJy.

The Health Department has other public dashboards, including the coronavirus dashboard that chronicles COVID-19 cases and other pandemic data such as hospitalization rates.

People can use the state health assessment dashboard to query county-level health data such as causes of death and health care access. The Alzheimer’s and dementia dashboard provides statistics and information on the state's plan to address the disorder. Both of those dashboards were launched last spring.