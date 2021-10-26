North Dakota Health Department social media channels nix public comments

North Dakota's Health Department on Tuesday turned off public comments and replies on its social media accounts.

Social media has been a hotbed of vitriol, misinformation and conspiracy theories during the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization has said that "The unfolding of the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated how the spread of misinformation, amplified on social media and other digital platforms, is proving to be as much a threat to global public health as the virus itself."

Health Department posts regarding COVID-19 typically draw hundreds of comments. The department's announcement nixing public comments did not specifically link the move to the pandemic, however, saying it applies to all agency Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube posts regardless of topic.

"This action is being taken to curtail the spread of misinformation being attached to the agency's posts via comments and replies," the department said.

Agency spokespersons did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for examples of misinformation, and for comment on the process that was involved in the decision.

The department's statement said that its "social media channels will continue to be a source for sharing verified public health information to help North Dakotans make informed decisions," the department said. "Private message inboxes are open on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and will be monitored seven days a week."

American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota spokeswoman Janna Farley noted that the Health Department is not singling out any people or groups.

"While private individuals and social media platforms themselves can censor you/block you, government actors cannot generally do the same based on the content of your communication," she told the Tribune. "But the Department of Health is cutting off public comments for everyone -- not targeting one person or a group of like-minded people."

The Health Department's Facebook post on Monday announcing the move prompted about 1,000 comments, many of which questioned the decision.

"I believe this is called censorship," one person commented, while another said, "I thought we lived in the United States with the constitution where we have a freedom of speech!!! Discussion is good for society!"

But many who commented said they weren't surprised by the move, or that they welcomed it.

"Good for you. Anything to help stop spreading lies and conspiracy theories!" one comment said. Another said, "Thank you for taking action to stop the spread of debunked conspiracy theories on your site!"

North Dakota's Health Department isn't the first to curtail social media comments amid the pandemic. Mississippi's State Department of Health in July began blocking comments on its Facebook posts that relate to COVID-19 because of what it called a “rise of misinformation” about the virus and vaccinations, according to The Associated Press.

Mississippi and North Dakota are among states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state's vaccine dashboard shows 55% of eligible North Dakota adults and 33% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.

The CDC on its website states that "The spread of misinformation on social media and through other channels can affect COVID-19 vaccine confidence." Its advice to health departments on increasing vaccinations includes using social media and quickly addressing misinformation, though it doesn't specifically address public comments. Its own social media policy states it will "accept the majority of comments made to our profiles" but that it will delete objectionable or inappropriate comments.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

