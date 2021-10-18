North Dakota Health Department seeks to augment health care workforce, citing 'unprecedented need'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Daily data

Active virus cases statewide on Monday dropped for a fourth straight day, to 3,210. That's the lowest mark since 3,104 cases reported on the dashboard Sept. 21. Monday's total for Burleigh and Morton counties of 669 active cases was the lowest for those two counties since Sept. 14.

Cases do tend to decline over the weekend, as testing drops off. But the 199 new cases reported Monday were the fewest since Sept. 6.

The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate has dropped seven straight days, to 7.46%, though it's still well above the state target of less than 5%. The rate bottomed out this year at 1.05% on July 5 and then steadily climbed to a reported 8.07% on Oct. 7.

On the flip side of the positive trends are hospitalizations and deaths. The Health Department reported 11 new deaths over the weekend. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the dashboard totals for Burleigh and Morton counties each increased by three, to 226 and 110, respectively.

North Dakota's pandemic death toll has risen by 69 in the first 18 days of October, to 1,680.