North Dakota Health Department reports 1 new COVID death, slight uptick in hospitalizations

The North Dakota Health Department reported one new death and a slight uptick in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, though the number of active cases remains under 500.

A total of 1,516 people have died, including one newly reported death on Monday, and there have been 4,309 total hospitalizations due to the pandemic. Twenty-nine people were hospitalized Monday.

The number of active cases in the state dropped over the weekend to 327, down 83 from Friday. Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday. There are 95 active cases in Burleigh and Morton counties, including nine new cases. Since the pandemic began, there have been 110,215 cases of COVID-19. The state also reported 30 new recoveries Monday, for a total of 108,372.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Health Department determined a positivity rate of 3.93% from 510 tests processed, which is under the target range of 5%.

About 599,640 doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota. Around 88,500 of those have been in Burleigh-Morton counties. Just over 46% of eligible North Dakota adults have been fully vaccinated, and 8% of children between the ages of 12-18 are fully vaccinated. Shots for adolescents became available last month.

More information

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where a COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.