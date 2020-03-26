You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
North Dakota has 2nd COVID-19 case in a child; Burleigh County total at 22
alert featured

North Dakota has 2nd COVID-19 case in a child; Burleigh County total at 22

State health officials have confirmed COVID-19 in a second North Dakota child, and four more residents of Burleigh County are infected with the disease that results from the new coronavirus.

The Department of Health on Thursday morning identified seven more cases and two more hospitalizations statewide, bringing the total to 52 cases with 10 hospitalizations.

One of the new cases is in a boy younger than 10 who lives in McIntosh County, southeast of Bismarck on the South Dakota border. On March 18, the state confirmed COVID-19 in a Morton County girl age 10-19. Fort Lincoln Elementary School in southeast Mandan later identified her as a student.

All other cases in North Dakota have been in adults ranging from their 20s to their 90s. The new cases identified Thursday: three women and a man in Burleigh County, a woman in Stark County and a woman in McHenry County. Burleigh County now has 22 cases -- by far the most in the state -- with another eight in neighboring Morton. The Stark County case is the third identified in that county, home to Dickinson. The McIntosh County boy is the first case there.

Twelve of North Dakota's 53 counties now have confirmed cases, with seven counties having more than one case.

State and private labs have conducted 2,091 total tests, with 2,039 being negative. There have been 10 hospitalizations, and no deaths. The state has not released details on the hospitalizations.

Gov. Doug Burgum has consistently said that based on what other states and countries have experienced, North Dakota can expect the number of cases to continue to rise. The goal, he has said, is "flattening the curve" and keeping the caseload from surpassing the capacity of hospitals. 

"It's important for us as North Dakotans to understand -- we have always viewed ourselves and probably appropriately that this is a special place to live and work and raise a family. And we have special characteristics and special capabilities and a special culture. We're not special when it comes to an immunity to this deadly virus," Burgum said during a Wednesday afternoon briefing.

"And so we have to make sure that we continue to understand that we are just beginning down a path where other states and other countries have already journeyed," he said.

The state will update the number of confirmed cases on Thursday afternoon.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Coronavirus FAQ

What is the coronavirus?

The coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 and has spread worldwide. The new virus causes a disease known as COVID-19. The virus is part of a larger family of coronaviruses, which can lead to illnesses ranging from a mild common cold to more severe respiratory diseases such as SARS and MERS.

Who is at risk and what are the symptoms?

Public health experts say the new coronavirus is more contagious than the seasonal flu. The majority of people who become sick experience mild symptoms, but some become more seriously ill. People who contract the virus can develop pneumonia, and some have died. People who are elderly or have underlying medical issues are at greater risk of becoming more severely sick. Symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

What should I do if I develop symptoms?

The North Dakota Department of Health advises that people call their health care provider to tell them about recent travel or exposure, and to follow their guidance. Try to avoid contact with other people in the meantime.

What can I do to prevent the virus from spreading?

The health department advises that people wash their hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds. People who are sick should stay home from work or school, both to protect themselves and others with whom they would come in contact. Avoid touching your face, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue or an elbow, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, and avoid contact with people who are sick.

Where can I find more information?

People with coronavirus-related questions can call the state health department hotline at 866-207-2880. Those who need medical advice should contact their health care provider.

The health department's online coronavirus page: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's online coronavirus page: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

0
0
0
2
2

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News