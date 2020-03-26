North Dakota has 2nd COVID-19 case in a child; Burleigh County total at 22

State health officials have confirmed COVID-19 in a second North Dakota child, and four more residents of Burleigh County are infected with the disease that results from the new coronavirus.

The Department of Health on Thursday morning identified seven more cases and two more hospitalizations statewide, bringing the total to 52 cases with 10 hospitalizations.

One of the new cases is in a boy younger than 10 who lives in McIntosh County, southeast of Bismarck on the South Dakota border. On March 18, the state confirmed COVID-19 in a Morton County girl age 10-19. Fort Lincoln Elementary School in southeast Mandan later identified her as a student.

All other cases in North Dakota have been in adults ranging from their 20s to their 90s. The new cases identified Thursday: three women and a man in Burleigh County, a woman in Stark County and a woman in McHenry County. Burleigh County now has 22 cases -- by far the most in the state -- with another eight in neighboring Morton. The Stark County case is the third identified in that county, home to Dickinson. The McIntosh County boy is the first case there.

Twelve of North Dakota's 53 counties now have confirmed cases, with seven counties having more than one case.