North Dakota has 2 more deaths from coronavirus; total cases surpass 100

North Dakota has two more deaths from the coronavirus, including one in Morton County, state health officials reported Monday.
A Morton County man in his 70s and a McHenry County woman in her 80s both died from COVID-19, the disease that results from the coronavirus. Both had underlying health conditions and acquired the coronavirus through community spread, Gov. Doug Burgum said during an afternoon briefing. Officials did not say when the two died.
The first victim in the state was a 93-year-old man from Fargo, who died of COVID-19 last Thursday.
“We know that unfortunately North Dakota will continue to lose people to COVID-19 and other illnesses, but with every passing the emotional burden weighs on those families and on those friends, and as we are all in this together, the first lady and myself want to send our condolences to those families for the loss of their loved ones, because we know that it affects not only them but the communities and the whole state,” Burgum said.
The deaths also are a “harsh but important reminder” that people need to take the virus seriously and take precautions such as staying home when possible and social distancing when in public, the governor said. He cited reports of weekend gatherings along the Missouri River in Bismarck “like nothing is going on” as an example of what not to do.
“The key thing for us to do is not to have more government mandates -- the key thing is to have individual responsibility,” Burgum said.
The health department reported 11 new cases since Sunday afternoon, raising the state total to 109. Nineteen people have been hospitalized, and 20 people have recovered. State and private labs have tested 3,909 people, with 3,800 being negative.
The new cases identified early Monday include one new case in Burleigh County, raising the county's total to 29. Three of the new cases are in Cass County, there are two each in Mountrail and Ward counties, Grand Forks County has its first two cases, and there is one new case in Stark County. Another case applied to Cass County earlier Monday turned out to be a Minnesota resident and was removed from the Cass County and North Dakota totals.
Burgum on Sunday announced that he has requested a major presidential disaster declaration. A declaration by President Donald Trump would unlock federal aid to help the state pay for its response to the pandemic.
