North Dakota has highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases in 3 months
North Dakota has highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases in 3 months

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported 162 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day total in three months.

Coronavirus cases have been spiking in the state and around the nation due largely to the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant. The 162 cases shown on the state's virus dashboard Tuesday was the highest reported total since 173 on May 5.

Active COVID-19 cases in the state also jumped again, to 759, with 191 in Burleigh-Morton counties. Burleigh County is second in the state with 135 active cases, behind 199 in Cass County, home to Fargo. Active cases statewide have risen 67% since the start of August.

The state calculated a positivity rate of 5.69% from 3,037 tests completed Monday, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 4.19%. The 14-day rate is still within the target range of less than 5%, but the rate has risen or remained unchanged for 20 straight days.

The new virus cases brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 112,560, with 110,259 recoveries, 4,426 hospitalizations and 1,542 deaths. No new deaths were reported Tuesday. COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 23, up one from Monday.

More than 656,600 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 97,100 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 49.8% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 20% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. In North Dakota there are 30 counties in those two categories, including Burleigh-Morton, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.

More information

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

