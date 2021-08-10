North Dakota has highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases in 3 months

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported 162 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day total in three months.

Coronavirus cases have been spiking in the state and around the nation due largely to the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant. The 162 cases shown on the state's virus dashboard Tuesday was the highest reported total since 173 on May 5.

Active COVID-19 cases in the state also jumped again, to 759, with 191 in Burleigh-Morton counties. Burleigh County is second in the state with 135 active cases, behind 199 in Cass County, home to Fargo. Active cases statewide have risen 67% since the start of August.

The state calculated a positivity rate of 5.69% from 3,037 tests completed Monday, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 4.19%. The 14-day rate is still within the target range of less than 5%, but the rate has risen or remained unchanged for 20 straight days.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new virus cases brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 112,560, with 110,259 recoveries, 4,426 hospitalizations and 1,542 deaths. No new deaths were reported Tuesday. COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 23, up one from Monday.