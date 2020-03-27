North Dakota has first COVID-19 death

A Cass County man in his 90s has died of COVID-19, North Dakota's first confirmed death from the disease that results from the coronavirus, the state Department of Health reported Friday.
The man had underlying health conditions and became infected through community spread, officials said. They did not identify him.
“Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends who have lost a loved one,” Gov. Doug Burgum said, referring to first lady Kathryn Burgum. “Each of us has a responsibility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota and protect those most vulnerable to the disease -- our elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions. We’re all in this together.”
State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte also issued condolences in a statement.
“My heart is with the friends, family and caregivers who are grieving,” she said, adding that "Now more than ever, we need to take care of each other and do our part to prevent the spread of this virus.”
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in North Dakota's two most populous counties, with another case in Burleigh County and two more in Cass County.
The health department on Friday morning reported seven more positive cases of the disease that results from the new coronavirus. Other new cases include one in Stark County and three in Morton County.
Burleigh County now has 24 cases and neighboring Morton 11, for a total of 35 -- by far the most in the state. Cass County, home to Fargo, now has 10 cases. Together, the three counties have more than 300,000 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Cases statewide now total 65, with 13 hospitalizations and the one death. Fifteen people are considered to be recovered. State and private labs have conducted 2,492 total tests, with 2,427 being negative.
All of the cases are adults except for two. On March 18, the state confirmed COVID-19 in a Morton County girl age 10-19. Fort Lincoln Elementary School in southeast Mandan later identified her as a student.
On Thursday, the state confirmed a case in a boy younger than 10 who lives in McIntosh County, southeast of Bismarck on the South Dakota border.
The McIntosh District Health Unit issued a statement saying the boy was younger than 2, had been released from the hospital and was isolating at home. County Public Health Administrator Cheryl Reis-Schilling urged residents "to be prepared, but not panic."
Wishek child care provider Jamie Vetter issued a statement on her Facebook page saying “There have been laughs and lots of tears shed in the last 24 hours! I just want to thank everyone that has reached out, said prayers for my family and for the daycare kiddo and their family that contacted covid 19. We all knew it was a matter of time until it hit our area and unfortunately it hit close to home.”
Vetter's day care is shut down as most of her family is quarantined. Quarantines typically last at least two weeks.
"Pray for my family that we do not get this and can be back to work," she said.
State health officials were working to identify people who had been in close contact with the boy, according to Reis-Schilling. About 1,000 people live in Wishek.
The state will update the number of COVID-19 cases at an afternoon briefing.
