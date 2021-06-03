North Dakota has 3 new COVID-19 deaths; new rent aid program launched

“If an individual or family has struggled to pay their rent, we really encourage them to consider applying,” said Jessica Thomasson, Human Services executive policy director for family stability. “If they didn’t qualify for emergency rent assistance before, they need to know that this is a new program with different criteria.”

To apply, go to https://portalapps.nd.gov/dhsps/emergency-rent. State officials are reaching out to existing Emergency Rent Bridge participants to transition them between programs.

Human Services also is working with the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency on a broader housing stability program -- including mortgage assistance -- to be fully implemented later this year.

The Emergency Rent Bridge program has helped about 2,100 North Dakota households, using $5.4 million in federal coronavirus aid.

There are more than 117,000 rental units in North Dakota, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Thomasson said the new program may be able to serve as many as 25,000 households. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/rent-help.html.

More information

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where a COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

