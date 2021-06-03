North Dakota has 3 new COVID-19 deaths; new rent aid program launched

North Dakota health officials have confirmed three more COVID-19 deaths, after a stretch of five days without one.
Meanwhile, state officials on Thursday announced they have launched a new coronavirus pandemic rent aid program that "can now assist households at higher income levels and for a longer period of time" and potentially help tens of thousands of people stay in their homes.
The Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday showed 55 new cases from 4,036 tests completed Wednesday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 1.88%. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Wednesday stood at 3.07%, well within the target range of less than 5%, where it's remained all year.
The three new deaths brought North Dakota's pandemic toll to 1,515. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh County's total increased by one, to 193, and Morton County's total also went up by one, to 101.
Active COVID-19 cases rose slightly statewide, to 406, and in Burleigh-Morton, to 93.
There have been 110,098 virus cases confirmed in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 108,177 recoveries and 4,298 hospitalizations. Twenty-six COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Thursday, down one from the previous day.
About 595,700 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 88,100 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows just under 46% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 7.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. Shots for teens just got underway last month.
ND Rent Help
North Dakota's Human Services Department is implementing the state's new pandemic rent aid program.
The Legislature earlier this year authorized access to almost $352 million in federal money to transform the state's Emergency Rent Bridge effort into a more comprehensive assistance program called ND Rent Help.
The program’s income eligibility has been increased from 60% of area median income to 80%, which equals an annual income of up to $80,000 for a family of four, depending on the county in which they live. Assistance terms have been extended from six months to up to a year.
At least one member of a household must have qualified for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in income during the pandemic, and be behind in rent or at risk of homelessness or housing instability. Households with incomes below 50% of area median income will receive priority.
“If an individual or family has struggled to pay their rent, we really encourage them to consider applying,” said Jessica Thomasson, Human Services executive policy director for family stability. “If they didn’t qualify for emergency rent assistance before, they need to know that this is a new program with different criteria.”
To apply, go to https://portalapps.nd.gov/dhsps/emergency-rent. State officials are reaching out to existing Emergency Rent Bridge participants to transition them between programs.
Human Services also is working with the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency on a broader housing stability program -- including mortgage assistance -- to be fully implemented later this year.
The Emergency Rent Bridge program has helped about 2,100 North Dakota households, using $5.4 million in federal coronavirus aid.
There are more than 117,000 rental units in North Dakota, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Thomasson said the new program may be able to serve as many as 25,000 households. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/rent-help.html.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where a COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.