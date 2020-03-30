North Dakota has 2 more deaths from coronavirus; total cases surpass 100

North Dakota has two more deaths from the coronavirus, including one in Morton County, state health officials reported Monday.

Separately, the state has taken steps to protect low-income renters from losing their housing but is taking a more cautious approach when it comes to freezing all evictions and foreclosures.

A Morton County man in his 70s and a McHenry County woman in her 80s both died from COVID-19, the disease that results from the coronavirus. Both had underlying health conditions and acquired the coronavirus through community spread, Gov. Doug Burgum said during an afternoon briefing. Officials did not say when the two died.

The first victim in the state was a 93-year-old man from Fargo, who died of COVID-19 last Thursday.

“We know that unfortunately North Dakota will continue to lose people to COVID-19 and other illnesses, but with every passing the emotional burden weighs on those families and on those friends, and as we are all in this together, the first lady and myself want to send our condolences to those families for the loss of their loved ones, because we know that it affects not only them but the communities and the whole state,” Burgum said.