North Dakota has 16th COVID-19 death; Burleigh-Morton coronavirus cases rise by 7

North Dakota has its 16th COVID-19 death, the seventh fatality reported in a week's span in the state's most populous county, the state Department of Health reported Saturday.
Cass County's death total rose to nine, by far the most in the state. All but one have been in the age range of 70s to 90s. The most recent was a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions. State officials, citing medical privacy, aren't saying if any of the Cass County deaths are linked to an outbreak at the Eventide nursing home in Fargo, where 22 positive coronavirus cases have been reported.
Cass County's case total is at 357, most in the state. The health department and the North Dakota National Guard were conducting drive-up testing in the Fargodome parking lot on Saturday, with a capacity of up to 1,100 people.
The state's goal is 1,800 tests per day, rising to 3,000 tests per day in May. Tests conducted Friday and reported Saturday totaled 1,901, a single-day high. Total positive cases statewide rose to 803, up 56 from the previous day. Forty were in Cass County. Six were in Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, raising the county's total to 74, third-most in the state behind Cass and Grand Forks County, which has 173, including three new cases. Grand Forks County saw a recent outbreak at the LM Wind Power plant in the city of Grand Forks, where about 900 people work.
Other counties with new cases reported Saturday were Barnes, McKenzie, Morton, Pembina, Stutsman and Wells. Total cases in Morton County, home to Mandan, rose by one, to 24.
The number of people statewide who have recovered from COVID-19 jumped by 25, to 310. Seventy people have been hospitalized; 17 remain so, same as the previous day.
State and private labs have tested 19,350 people for COVID-19, with 18,547 being negative.
Testing got another boost this past week when the state secured 140,000 test kits for COVID-19 antibodies, to go with 10,000 previously ordered. Those tests are meant to show whether someone had the coronavirus, in many cases with mild or no symptoms, and built up an immunity to it. Such testing is part of the state’s plan to reopen the economy, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia.
More information on coronavirus and COVID-19 can be found at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
