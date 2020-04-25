North Dakota has 16th COVID-19 death; Burleigh-Morton coronavirus cases rise by 7

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakota has its 16th COVID-19 death, the seventh fatality reported in a week's span in the state's most populous county, the state Department of Health reported Saturday.

Cass County's death total rose to nine, by far the most in the state. All but one have been in the age range of 70s to 90s. The most recent was a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions. State officials, citing medical privacy, aren't saying if any of the Cass County deaths are linked to an outbreak at the Eventide nursing home in Fargo, where 22 positive coronavirus cases have been reported.

Cass County's case total is at 357, most in the state. The health department and the North Dakota National Guard were conducting drive-up testing in the Fargodome parking lot on Saturday, with a capacity of up to 1,100 people.