North Dakota has 142 new COVID-19 cases and another death
North Dakota health officials on Wednesday reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 and another death.

Total confirmed cases during the coronavirus pandemic rose to 102,001, with 99,743 recoveries, 1,464 deaths and 3,916 hospitalizations. There were 19 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals on Wednesday for a third straight day.

Active cases rose by 49 statewide, to 794, and by 12 in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 84.

The Health Department calculated a positivity rate of 3.66% from 5,336 tests finished Tuesday. A total of 1.76 million tests have been completed since the onset of the pandemic a year ago.

North Dakota has administered nearly 349,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines, two of which require two doses, weeks apart. About one-fifth of residents are considered by the state to be fully vaccinated.

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.

The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

