North Dakota has 142 new COVID-19 cases and another death

North Dakota health officials on Wednesday reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 and another death.

Total confirmed cases during the coronavirus pandemic rose to 102,001, with 99,743 recoveries, 1,464 deaths and 3,916 hospitalizations. There were 19 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals on Wednesday for a third straight day.

Active cases rose by 49 statewide, to 794, and by 12 in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 84.

The Health Department calculated a positivity rate of 3.66% from 5,336 tests finished Tuesday. A total of 1.76 million tests have been completed since the onset of the pandemic a year ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota has administered nearly 349,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines, two of which require two doses, weeks apart. About one-fifth of residents are considered by the state to be fully vaccinated.

More information