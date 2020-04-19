North Dakota has 10th COVID-19 death; Grand Forks County sees dozens more cases

A third Cass County resident has died of COVID-19, and cases in Grand Forks County continue to rise amid an outbreak at a wind turbine blade manufacturing plant in the city of Grand Forks, the North Dakota Department of Health reported Sunday.
The state's 10th victim of the disease that results from the coronavirus was a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions. State officials did not say how she acquired the disease.
The health department on Sunday reported 57 more positive cases statewide, including 34 in Grand Forks County. The state conducted testing of hundreds of people last week after an outbreak was reported at the LM Wind Power facility in Grand Forks. There are nearly 900 employees at the plant, and more mass testing is likely this week, along with additional contact tracing.
"We were well-prepared and well-positioned for this," Gov. Doug Burgum said during a Saturday afternoon briefing.
LM Wind Power is considered a “critical manufacturing business” by the Department of Homeland Security and was not subject to state-mandated business closures. Parent company GE is keeping the plant closed for at least 14 days and continuing to pay its workers, according to Burgum. State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte issued a quarantine order for plant employees.
"If those folks can stay out of the community, then we have an opportunity for us to slow down the spread and make sure we can keep people safe," Burgum said.
There is the potential for "rapid spread" of COVID-19 in the city of 57,000 people, according to the governor.
There are now 133 confirmed cases in Grand Forks County, second only to Cass County, home to Fargo, with 212, including 15 new cases reported Sunday.
Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, had one new case, raising the county's total to 63, third in the state. Neighboring Morton County has 22 confirmed cases, including one new one reported Sunday.
Other new cases reported Sunday were in Dunn, Mountrail, Nelson and Stark counties. The statewide total rose to 585, with 189 recovered. Fifty-one people have been hospitalized; 15 remain so.
"We're at that point that we've talked about, which is the curve ramping up," Burgum said during his Saturday remarks.
State and private labs have tested 13,630 people, with 13,045 being negative. Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.
