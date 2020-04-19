North Dakota has 10th COVID-19 death; Grand Forks County sees dozens more cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A third Cass County resident has died of COVID-19, and cases in Grand Forks County continue to rise amid an outbreak at a wind turbine blade manufacturing plant in the city of Grand Forks, the North Dakota Department of Health reported Sunday.

The state's 10th victim of the disease that results from the coronavirus was a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions. State officials did not say how she acquired the disease.

The health department on Sunday reported 57 more positive cases statewide, including 34 in Grand Forks County. The state conducted testing of hundreds of people last week after an outbreak was reported at the LM Wind Power facility in Grand Forks. There are nearly 900 employees at the plant, and more mass testing is likely this week, along with additional contact tracing.

"We were well-prepared and well-positioned for this," Gov. Doug Burgum said during a Saturday afternoon briefing.

LM Wind Power is considered a “critical manufacturing business” by the Department of Homeland Security and was not subject to state-mandated business closures. Parent company GE is keeping the plant closed for at least 14 days and continuing to pay its workers, according to Burgum. State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte issued a quarantine order for plant employees.