Gov. Doug Burgum has signed into law a bill that will prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming care to transgender minors in North Dakota.

Under House Bill 1254 sponsored by Rep. Bill Tveit, R-Hazen, doctors who perform sex reassignment surgeries on minors are guilty of a Class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

The new law also charges medical professionals who prescribe hormone treatment or puberty blockers to transgender minors with a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.

The bill passed both chambers of the Republican-dominated Legislature with overwhelming majorities.

Doctors who perform gender-affirming care told lawmakers they never carry out sex reassignment surgeries on minors. Adolescents diagnosed with gender dysphoria are often prescribed puberty blockers to halt the development of secondary sex characteristics, like facial hair and breasts. In some cases, they may receive hormone treatment, usually in the form of estrogen pills or testosterone injections.

Many LGBTQ advocates and physicians and mental health professionals have contended that outlawing the prescription of puberty blockers and hormone treatment would have disastrous effects for a group already at high risk for suicide, mental health issues and drug use.

Tveit and other supporters of the bill say it would protect children from irreversible harm to their bodies. They allege that doctors who perform gender-affirming care are preying on adolescents for financial gain.

Burgum said in a statement released Thursday that the prohibition on sex reassignment surgeries likely wouldn't affect North Dakota since doctors do not perform them on minors. The Republican governor noted that minors already undergoing gender-affirming care are allowed to continue treatment under a grandfather clause in the bill.

Mike Nowatzki, a spokesman for Burgum, declined to comment on the bill's ban on puberty blockers and hormone treatment, which Burgum did not address in his three-paragraph statement.

"Going forward, thoughtful debate around these complex medical policies should demonstrate compassion and understanding for all North Dakota youth and their families," Burgum said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota, which has objected to the bill since January, called the ban on gender-affirming care a "vast government overreach" that "violates the constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process."

"This ban won’t stop North Dakotans from being trans, but it will deny them critical support that helps struggling transgender youth grow up to become thriving transgender adults," ACLU lobbyist Cody Schuler said Thursday. "As our politicians continue to fail trans youth, it is up to each and every one of us to rise against their fear and ignorance and surround these young people with strength, safety and love.”

A group of six gender-affirming care providers led by Bismarck Dr. Gabriela Balf said in a statement that the state government's decision to restrict "life-saving, evidence-based care" is disappointing.

"Gender-affirming care saves lives, is provided thoughtfully and with a team-based approach that includes our patients, their parents, and mental health care clinicians," the doctors said. "We will continue to support our youth, while advocating for them to be able to access appropriate care."

The doctors urged transgender youth and their families to access mental health support resources as needed by calling 988 or by contacting the Harbor Health Initiative.

Conservative state lawmakers have shown an elevated interest this year in legislation targeting gender issues. Bills to restrict bathroom access, birth record changes and pronoun use for transgender residents remain in the legislative pipeline.

Burgum vetoed a proposal that would have restricted how schools treat transgender students’ preferred pronouns. The House failed to override the governor's rejection of the bill.

Burgum earlier this month signed two bills restricting sports participation by transgender females.

More than a half-dozen Republican-led states, including South Dakota, have passed bans on gender-affirming care for minors, though several of the laws have been blocked by judges.

Minnesota lawmakers have moved in the opposite direction by passing legislation last month to designate the state as a legal sanctuary for gender-affirming care. The Minnesota bill aims to protect transgender youth and their families by blocking subpoenas and arrest warrants from states with bans on gender-affirming treatments, like the Dakotas.