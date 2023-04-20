Gov. Doug Burgum has signed into law a bill that will prohibit doctors from performing gender-affirming care on transgender minors in North Dakota.

Under House Bill 1254 sponsored by Rep. Bill Tveit, R-Hazen, doctors who perform sex reassignment surgeries on minors are guilty of a Class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

The new law also charges medical professionals who prescribe hormone treatment or puberty blockers to transgender minors with a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.

The bill passed both chambers of the Republican-dominated Legislature with overwhelming majorities.

Doctors who perform gender-affirming care told lawmakers they never carry out sex reassignment surgeries on minors. Adolescents diagnosed with gender dysphoria are often prescribed puberty blockers to halt the development of secondary sex characteristics, such as facial hair and breasts. In some cases, they may receive hormone treatment, usually in the form of estrogen pills or testosterone injections.

Physicians, mental health professionals and LGBTQ advocates have contended that outlawing the prescription of puberty blockers and hormone treatment would have disastrous effects for a group already at high risk for suicide, mental health issues and drug use.

Burgum said in a statement released Thursday that the prohibition on gender reassignment surgeries likely wouldn't affect North Dakota since doctors do not perform them on minors. The Republican governor noted that minors already undergoing gender-affirming care are allowed to continue treatment under a grandfather clause in the bill.

Mike Nowatzki, a spokesman for Burgum, declined to comment on the bill's ban on puberty blockers and hormone treatment, which Burgum did not address in his three-paragraph statement.

"Going forward, thoughtful debate around these complex medical policies should demonstrate compassion and understanding for all North Dakota youth and their families," Burgum said.

Tveit and other supporters of the bill say it would protect children from irreversible harm to their bodies. They allege that doctors who perform gender-affirming care are preying on adolescents for financial gain.

Conservative state lawmakers have shown an elevated interest this year in legislation targeting gender issues. Bills to restrict bathroom access, birth record changes and pronoun use for transgender residents remain in the legislative pipeline.

Burgum vetoed a proposal that would have restricted how schools treat transgender students’ preferred pronouns. The House failed to override Burgum’s rejection of the bill.

However, Burgum earlier this month signed two bills restricting sports participation by transgender females.

More than a half-dozen Republican-led states, including South Dakota, have passed bans on gender-affirming care for minors, though several of the laws have been blocked by judges.

