North Dakota getting omicron-targeting COVID boosters

North Dakota's Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday said it had ordered nearly 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain of the coronavirus.

The move comes in the wake of federal approval last week of the combination, or “bivalent,” shots. They tweak the vaccines previously made by Pfizer and Moderna, providing protection against both the original version of the virus and also the newest omicron variant mutants, the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5.

The federal Food and Drug Administration has approved the boosters, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends them for people age 12 years and older. The original COVID-19 vaccines remain available to children ages 6 months to 11 years and for people 12 and older who have not yet received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine.

"The bivalent vaccine will be available at over 100 health care provider offices throughout North Dakota, including local public health, private clinics and pharmacies," state Immunization Director Molly Howell said. "Health care providers are in the process of educating staff and updating protocols, so most providers will begin vaccinating with the bivalent vaccine later this week or early next week.”

People are eligible to receive a booster dose at least two months after their previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine, as long as they have completed the primary vaccine series.

The hope is that the modified boosters will head off another winter surge of the pandemic that has persisted since March 2020, according to The Associated Press. However, it's not clear just how much more benefit an updated booster will bring beyond a temporary jump in antibodies capable of fending off an omicron infection, AP said. Moderna and Pfizer are conducting human studies to help assess their value, including how they hold up if a new mutant comes along.

The omicron variant drove a winter spike in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota early this year, with weekly cases approaching 16,000 in January, according to state data. The wave ebbed in the spring, but the emergence of the omicron mutants led to another surge this summer. Weekly cases topped out at just under 2,000 in early August. Last week's total was about 1,400.

The summer data doesn't include results from home COVID-19 tests that are now widely available and not reported to the state. But the state data still indicates long-term trends. The numbers show that BA.5 is dominant in the state, as it is across the country.

"Of specimens collected and sequenced since July 31, 89.1% have been BA.5," state Medical Services Section Chief Kirby Kruger said, referring to the "sequencing" process the State Lab puts positive COVID-19 test samples through to determine variants. That compares with 88.6% nationally, he said.

"We are continuing to watch BA.4.6 as it is gaining in the proportion of variants circulating," Kruger added.

North Dakota's COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to lag compared to the national averages, according to federal data: 67.4% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 61%. The national averages are 77.3% and 71.7%, respectively. North Dakota's first booster rate among people 12 and older is 46.7%, compared to 50% nationally.

“North Dakotans are encouraged to have a conversation with a trusted health care provider about vaccination,” Howell said.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.