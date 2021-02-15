North Dakota getting $4.3 million grant for defibrillators

A charitable trust established by the late hotel and real estate baroness Leona Helmsley is giving North Dakota's Health Department a $4.3 million grant to help equip law enforcement officers statewide with lifesaving equipment.

The effort will supply about 1,700 automated external defibrillators with the latest technology. The machines that help heart attack victims will go to local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies in North Dakota, and training will be provided.

"This partnership will save lives by getting the best defibrillator technology into the hands of law enforcement," Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke said.

The project is through The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust's Rural Healthcare Program, which has conducted similar efforts in South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.

“The data from these statewide initiatives show our officers are providing excellent CPR," Trustee Walter Panzirer said. "We’re excited to work with North Dakotans to help save more lives.”

