North Dakota Game & Fish, sheriff's office looking for raccoon that prompted statewide rabies warning

State and local authorities are trying to find a raccoon a woman brought into a bar in Maddock last week, prompting a statewide warning about potential rabies exposure.

Benson County Sheriff Ethan Rode told the Tribune on Wednesday that his office is assisting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in locating the animal.

Officers conducted a warranted search on a house where the raccoon was believed to be, but couldn't find it, he said.

"We have other leads of possibly where it got taken to," Rode said. He declined to disclose the woman's name.

Possible charges would be illegal possession of a live furbearer, a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to a $1,500 fine and 30 days in jail, according to Game and Fish Enforcement Division Chief/Chief Game Warden Scott Winkelman.

"We do know who the suspect is and are trying to investigate what happened," he said.

Game and Fish "multiple times a year" investigates similar situations in which people find what they believe are abandoned wildlife, such as raccoons, fawns and rabbits, "and then pick them up and try and take care of them, which is both illegal and (we) strongly advise against for disease issues," Winkelman said.

Game and Fish this summer investigated another person in possession of a raccoon, which bit a young child. Winkelman said the investigation is still open, and he didn't provide further details.

The Maddock investigation might take a few weeks, he said.

The woman is believed to have found the critter "almost half-dead" and tried to care for it and bring it back as a pet, according to Rode.

"From what we know, she never set it down, never let anybody else hold it," the sheriff said of potential close contact in the bar with the raccoon.

Bartender Cindy Smith has said the raccoon was never loose and didn't bite anyone. She told the Tribune she "got it out of here as fast as I could."

The state Health and Human Services Department on Tuesday issued a warning about potential rabies exposure in connection with the "captive raccoon" brought into the Maddock Bar on Sept. 6.

Department representatives said they don't know the location of the raccoon, and they declined to release the woman's name, citing a disease control investigation.

"HHS issued the news release to notify the public of the situation and encourage those who may have been exposed to potentially infectious material to speak with their health care provider, as wildlife officials have been unable to locate the raccoon for testing to rule out rabies. Health care providers are not required to report animal bites or other potential rabies exposures to HHS," state Epidemiologist Amanda Bakken said.

She declined to say how the raccoon in the bar came to the department's attention.

HHS, Game and Fish and the state Board of Animal Health have been working to find the raccoon for rabies testing. Rabies has a nearly 100% fatality rate, according to HHS.

Deputy State Veterinarian Beth Carlson said raccoon ownership is banned by state law, but for licensed zoos. She referred the Tribune to Benson County law enforcement.