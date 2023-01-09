North Dakota extends Medicaid coverage for pregnant women, new mothers

The Medicaid program in North Dakota has extended health care coverage for eligible pregnant women and new mothers from 60 days to 12 months after pregnancy.
The change took effect with the start of the new year. Coverage includes checkups after birth, behavioral health services, and preventive care such as mammograms.
The move "helps ensure that women have the care they need during their child’s first year of life,” said Krista Fremming, interim director of state Health and Human Services' Medical Services Division.
The American Rescue Plan stimulus package last year included a temporary state option to provide 12 months of extended postpartum coverage. North Dakota Health and Human Services proposed doing so, and the state Legislature approved the move during its special session late last year. State officials estimate that about 250 people per year could benefit.
Health and Human Services estimates the cost of extending coverage in the 2023-25 budget period at $2.5 million, with $1.2 million coming from state general funds.
For more information, go to hhs.nd.gov/Medicaid/newmoms.