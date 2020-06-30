North Dakota expands indoor visitation at nursing homes, reports 38 new virus cases

Tuesday's testing report included 19 new cases in the Bismarck-Mandan area, with nine new cases from Burleigh County and 10 from Morton County.

Mass testing events have been held in Bismarck in recent weeks as state officials monitor the spread of the virus in the area, which is quickly becoming the second hot spot in the state after Cass County.

Cass County had 13 new cases Tuesday, and three cases were reported in Mountrail County. Benson, Pierce and Walsh counties had one new case each.

Statewide, 302 virus cases are active, an increase of five from the day prior. Since the start of the pandemic, 3,576 cases have been reported among North Dakota residents.

The new cases reported Tuesday stem from 1,709 tests processed at labs on Monday, a drop from Sunday's report of 3,368 tests processed.

Seventy-nine people have died with COVID-19 in North Dakota. No new deaths were reported Tuesday. Twenty-five virus patients are hospitalized across the state. A total of 231 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19 at some point, including those currently hospitalized.

Another 32 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,195 since the pandemic began.