North Dakota expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine; 2 cases now identified in state

North Dakota health officials are expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine after receiving more doses and updated guidance from the federal government.

Men who have sex with other men are now eligible, the state Health Department announced Monday. That group makes up the majority of people who have gotten sick, according to federal health officials, though they stress that the virus can infect anyone.

The state Health Department previously had reserved its small amount of vaccine for people identified as close contacts to a positive monkeypox case.

There have been nearly 32,000 monkeypox cases reported around the world in this year's outbreak, including 9,500 in the U.S., according to the federal centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

North Dakota has had two cases. Both were in the eastern part of the state.

“The risk to the public is low at this time," state Medical Services Section Chief Kirby Kruger said.

South Dakota and Montana also have had two confirmed cases apiece; Minnesota has had 66 documented cases.

Monkeypox spreads through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, kissing and sex, according to the CDC. It also can spread through bedding and towels. Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash.

No one in the U.S. has died from the disease, but 12 deaths have been reported in other countries, according to federal data.

The monkeypox vaccine has been in limited supply in the U.S. North Dakota has received 275 doses. The Health Department was expecting additional doses on Monday, according to state Immunization Director Molly Howell. She did not say how many.

People who are identified as close contacts to monkeypox cases continue to be eligible for vaccination, and a high priority for the state, according to the Health Department.

“In order to prevent a monkeypox outbreak in North Dakota, it is important that those who are eligible for vaccination be vaccinated quickly,” Howell said. “Individuals who are eligible and interested in vaccination are encouraged to contact a health care provider who has vaccine on hand.”

People can go to https://www.health.nd.gov/monkeypoxvaccinelocator to find the nearest provider with vaccine. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Sanford Health Bismarck are among the listed providers. Public Health's supply is limited, according to the website.

There have been 105 monkeypox vaccine initial doses administered in the state, including 10 in Burleigh County, according to the state's monkeypax dashboard. The vaccine is given in two doses, four weeks apart.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced a change in the administration of monkeypox vaccine to maximize the supply. Doctors and others use a shallower injection under the skin that requires only one-fifth the volume of vaccine but has produced a similar immune response in a study, according to the Health Department.

For more information on monkeypox, go to https://www.health.nd.gov/monkeypox or https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.