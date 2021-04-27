North Dakota expands effort to vaccinate Canadian truckers

An effort to administer COVID-19 vaccines to Canadian truck drivers passing through North Dakota now includes a second neighboring province.

Gov. Doug Burgum and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Tuesday announced they have signed an agreement to vaccinate essential workers who are transporting goods across the U.S.-Canada border. An estimated 2,000 Saskatchewan residents will be eligible for the program.

“Protecting the health and safety of essential workers crossing our shared border with Saskatchewan, including truck drivers and energy workers, is vitally important for public health, our economy and the eventual safe reopening of the border,” Burgum said in the joint statement.

Saskatchewan Trucking Association Executive Director Susan Ewart added that “Providing necessary vaccines to professional drivers and oil field workers crossing the border will ensure the safety and protection of these workers as they continue to drive the economy.”

The announcement comes a week after Burgum and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced a similar effort for drivers from that province. Officials estimate as many as 4,000 Manitoba truckers could take part.