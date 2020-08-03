North Dakota Emergency Commission commits remaining federal coronavirus aid

Hanson, who is seeking reelection, and Oban plan to introduce paid family leave legislation for the 2021 Legislature.

The Emergency Commission next meets in September, when it could reallocate any returned CARES Act money and hear more details about a proposed Bank of North Dakota interest buydown program.

New cases

There were 1,090 active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota on Monday, according to data released by the state Department of Health. That was up 12 from the previous day but down slightly from a new daily high set on Saturday.

Records are based on daily data reported by the state. Health department officials often revise the numbers later as they receive new information, and they reflect the revisions on their website.

Cases first surpassed 1,000 on July 26, coinciding with the reopening of the economy and an increase in testing. They also have risen in Burleigh and Morton counties, the state's new hot spot, prompting state and local officials last week to launch a task force aimed at addressing the issue. Active cases on Monday numbered 271 in Burleigh County and 73 in Morton. Burleigh continues to lead the state, with Morton ranking third, behind Cass County.