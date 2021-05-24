North Dakota economic outlook indicates pandemic recovery; active cases down sharply

Daily data

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have dropped to levels not seen consistently since last July.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state's coronavirus dashboard on Monday showed 542 active cases, a drop of more than 100 from Friday and less than half the total at the beginning of the month. As a comparison, North Dakota's pandemic high for active cases was 11,656 on Nov. 11.

Burleigh-Morton's active case total on Monday stood at 117, down from 128 on Friday and about half what they were at the start of May.

Just 30 new virus cases were confirmed statewide Monday, from 501 tests processed Sunday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 7.43%. Testing typically drops off over the weekend.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 109,633 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 107,584 recoveries, 4,253 hospitalizations and 1,507 deaths. No new virus-related deaths have been confirmed over the past four days, and only 10 have occurred this month, according to the dashboard.

Current hospitalizations stood at 41 on Monday, up two from Sunday. Hospitalizations have been relatively stable this month.