North Dakota details hospital surge plans as state confirms 10 more COVID-19 cases

North Dakota officials on Tuesday outlined their plans for handling a potential surge in COVID-19 hospital patients, but reiterated they don't expect to reach a crisis situation.
The state has planned for eight regional field hospitals, or minimum care facilities, to establish if necessary throughout North Dakota, including at the University of Mary Fieldhouse in Bismarck and at the Fargodome in Fargo, where the state has already set up hundreds of cots and other supplies.
The other six sites are:
- Lake Region State College Gym in Devils Lake
- Wienbergen Hall, Dickinson State University
- Minot State University Dome
- University of North Dakota Wellness Center in Grand Forks
- University of Jamestown's Harold Newman Arena and Larsen Sports Center
- Williston State College's Thomas Witt Leach Complex
The eight field hospitals could support about 4,000 beds provided from the state, in addition to about 3,500 beds of hospital capacity throughout the state.
"Let me be clear, we do not expect that we are going to need 7,500 beds for COVID patients," Tammy Miller, the chief operating officer of the governor's office, told reporters on Tuesday.
Local hospitals would lead a medical team at each field hospital. The National Guard would manage the facilities.
“It is our responsibility in government to prepare for the worst-case scenarios," Gov. Doug Burgum said. "And in that regard, our state is well prepared.”
As many as 1,200 volunteer licensed medical professionals could help staff hospitals, too, if needed. The state could also supplement equipment and supplies from its medical cache.
Thirteen people are hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. That's less than 1% of North Dakota's hospital capacity.
About 50% of North Dakota's hospital beds are in use by other patients, Miller said.
"As we put together this plan, the overarching goal is to ensure our hospitals and communities will have the resources they need to handle any surge in COVID-19 patients," she said.
North Dakota's total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 341 on Tuesday.
The state Department of Health confirmed 10 more positive cases from 135 tests. A total of 42 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.
Eleven more people have recovered, bringing the total to 138.
Nine people total have died from COVID-19 in North Dakota.
Seven of the new positive cases are from Cass County, home to Fargo; Burleigh, Morton and Grand Forks counties each have one more. Cass leads the state with 123 positive cases. Burleigh, home to Bismarck, has 52. Morton, home to Mandan, has 21. Stark, home to Dickinson, has 34.
Cass, Morton and Stark counties each have two COVID-19 deaths. Emmons, McHenry and Ward counties each have one death.
State and private labs have tested 10,916 people, with 10,575 tests turning out negative. Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and that not everyone is tested, the true number of positive cases in North Dakota could be 10 times higher.
Burgum said the test results released Tuesday are reflective of few tests being administered on Easter Sunday.
