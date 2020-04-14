North Dakota details hospital surge plans as state confirms 10 more COVID-19 cases

“It is our responsibility in government to prepare for the worst-case scenarios," Gov. Doug Burgum said. "And in that regard, our state is well prepared.”

As many as 1,200 volunteer licensed medical professionals could help staff hospitals, too, if needed. The state could also supplement equipment and supplies from its medical cache.

Thirteen people are hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. That's less than 1% of North Dakota's hospital capacity.

About 50% of North Dakota's hospital beds are in use by other patients, Miller said.

"As we put together this plan, the overarching goal is to ensure our hospitals and communities will have the resources they need to handle any surge in COVID-19 patients," she said.

North Dakota's total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 341 on Tuesday.

The state Department of Health confirmed 10 more positive cases from 135 tests. A total of 42 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Eleven more people have recovered, bringing the total to 138.

Nine people total have died from COVID-19 in North Dakota.