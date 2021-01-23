North Dakota Department of Health reports 169 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

The North Dakota Department of Health reported 169 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
The new cases bring the total active cases to 1,161, which is down 23 from the day before. The department also reported 162 new recoveries. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 96,720 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 94,148 have recovered.
The daily positivity rate as calculated by the state is 2.94%.
Burleigh County reported 21 new cases, Cass County has 38, Grand Forks County has 17, Morton County has four and Ward County has 17.
Eight new deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,411. Fifty people are hospitalized with the virus, down three from the day before.
The Department of Health reported 7,064 tests processed Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,486,512 tests have been processed.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.