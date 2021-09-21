North Dakota Democrats unveil wish list for $1 billion in federal COVID-19 aid

Democrats on Tuesday unveiled their spending plan for North Dakota's $1 billion share of federal American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus aid, what they called "nonpartisan ideas."

The Legislature plans to meet in a special session beginning Nov. 8 to decide how to use the money and to approve a redistricting plan. Supermajority Republicans call the shots in the Legislature, controlling the House 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, and Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, outlined $507 million in infrastructure proposals, including $400 million for "shovel-ready," long-term projects and $7 million for public health workforce incentives; $400 million for child care, including $200 million for grants to build facilities on school grounds; and $100 million for state-administered paid family leave.

Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, is drafting a bill for the Democrats' proposal.

Heckaman said child care is a top issue statewide, citing a community survey she participated in.

"The top one that kept coming up was child care because they can't address the (other priorities) until they address child care," the retired teacher said.

