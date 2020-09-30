North Dakota COVID-19 vaccination committee meets publicly for first time

McDonald doesn't believe the state Department of Health meant to deceive the public, but he said it was a violation of state law that allows the public the right to know how government functions are performed and how public funds are spent.

“I don’t think it was a deliberate means to sneak a committee by, I just think it fell through the cracks,” McDonald told the Tribune. “For one thing, they’re tremendously busy right now with (COVID-19). And there’s been a lot of turnover, and when you do that, things get disrupted.”

The fact that some state employees are working from home might also have interrupted typical work processes and played a role in the absence of proper meeting notifications, McDonald said.

The group’s purpose is to prepare for a future vaccine and submit a plan for COVID-19 vaccination distribution by Oct. 16 to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Howell said during an interview.

Every state is required to submit a plan by that date, “but even if we didn’t have to submit a plan, we want to have a plan for when COVID-19 vaccine is eventually available,” she said.

The committee receives no funding and all involved are serving on a volunteer basis, she said.