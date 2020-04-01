North Dakota COVID-19 total rises to 142, with 16 new confirmed cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota has taken another big jump, with 16 additional cases confirmed, according to the state Department of Health.

The new cases identified between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday raise the state's total to 142. Gov. Doug Burgum has said that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.

The new cases include two in Burleigh County, bringing the county's total to 32. Neighboring Morton County has 14 confirmed cases and one coronavirus-related death.

Other new cases are in Ward, Stark, Grand Forks, Burke, Mountrail, Rolette and Cass counties. Cass County leads the state with 34 cases. It also has one death.

Statewide, three people have died, 23 have been hospitalized and 34 have recovered. State and private labs have tested 4,493 people, with 4,351 being negative.