North Dakota COVID-19 records continue to climb

People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.

The public health units in Kidder County and Emmons County are hosting COVID-19 testing events on Thursday.

The Kidder County event at 422 2nd Ave. NW in Steele is from 3-4 p.m. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.

The Emmons County event is from 10-11 a.m. at 118 E. Spruce Ave. in Linton. People are asked to stay in their vehicles, where they will be tested.

Preregistration for all events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

Risk levels