North Dakota COVID-19 records continue to climb

North Dakota's Department of Health on Saturday reported COVID-19 records for new and active cases and people hospitalized.
The state has 7,859 active cases of the coronavirus disease. The department reported 1,433 diagnoses in 50 counties, including 142 new cases in Burleigh County and 58 in Morton County. The neighboring counties have a combined 1,576 active cases.
Twelve deaths reported Saturday brought North Dakota's COVID-19 death toll to 524. The deceased are nine men and three women, ranging in age from their 60s to 100s, from Dickey, Grand Forks, LaMoure, McHenry, Richland, Ward and Williams counties.
October COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota total 253, more than double September's 123 deaths. The state reported 41 deaths in August.
A record 193 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.
There were 19 staffed intensive care beds and 209 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota on Saturday, according to state data.
Sanford Health Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and three staffed inpatient beds available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and six staffed inpatient beds available.
Mask mandate
A mask mandate passed by the Bismarck City Commission takes effect Sunday. It is not enforced and carries no penalties.
“We can only beat this virus if we are united as a community to slow the spread of COVID-19," Mayor Steve Bakken said. "The implementation of the pandemic mitigation strategy was put in place to keep our community safe, to keep schools and businesses open, and to preserve our local economy."
More information can be found at www.bismarcknd.gov/bismarckstrong and on social media at www.facebook.com/bismarcknd.gov and www.twitter.com/BismarckNDGov.
Testing this week
Free public COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in various areas again this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://bit.ly/30u0apl and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
The public health units in Kidder County and Emmons County are hosting COVID-19 testing events on Thursday.
The Kidder County event at 422 2nd Ave. NW in Steele is from 3-4 p.m. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.
The Emmons County event is from 10-11 a.m. at 118 E. Spruce Ave. in Linton. People are asked to stay in their vehicles, where they will be tested.
Preregistration for all events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
Risk levels
Burleigh, Morton and 22 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 14 are in the green "low risk" level; and none are in the blue "new normal" level.
The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced. The state reviews the county levels weekly. Officials this week moved 21 counties up a level.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
