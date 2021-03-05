North Dakota COVID-19 numbers remain stable; Burleigh-Morton active cases below 100

State health officials on Friday reported 95 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, but no change in hospitalizations and no new deaths.

Active cases remained stable statewide, at 666. They dropped below 100 in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 92.

The new cases brought the state's pandemic total to 100,278, with 98,164 recoveries, 1,448 deaths and 3,875 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations remained unchanged from Thursday, at 22.

The Health Department calculated a daily positivity rate of 1.94% on 6,763 tests completed Thursday.

Nearly 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. Nearly 150,000 residents have received at least an initial dose.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.