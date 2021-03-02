North Dakota COVID-19 numbers change little over previous day

North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 31,308 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. Only Alaska, New Mexico and South Dakota have higher rates.

Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 405 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton. People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus and are asymptomatic, according to new guidance from the CDC. Quarantine is not required as long as it is between two weeks to three months since someone received his or her final dose.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.